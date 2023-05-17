General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.32), with a volume of 520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.62.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

