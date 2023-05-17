General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 1-Year High at $102.99

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.99 and last traded at $102.94, with a volume of 2145115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

