General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,290 shares of company stock worth $4,480,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

