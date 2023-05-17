Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,229 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after acquiring an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,368 shares of company stock worth $11,627,641 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

