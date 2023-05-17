Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $214.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day moving average is $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

