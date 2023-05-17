Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Up 9.8% in April

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Arthur S. Cooper bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 303,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.59 million, a PE ratio of -100.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,090.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

