Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Shares Down 9.9%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF – Get Rating) shares fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.09. 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

