GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $30.93 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 24.9% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,538,000 after buying an additional 92,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $413.54. 513,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,584. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $307.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

