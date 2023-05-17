Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Gogoro Stock Performance

Shares of Gogoro stock remained flat at $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 74,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 32.04%.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

Featured Stories

