Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 32.04%.
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
