Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Short Interest Update

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,277. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.