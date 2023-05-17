Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 2.0 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 730.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

