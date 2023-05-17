Governance OHM Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $290,760.27 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,811.79 or 0.10248747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $290,760.27 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
