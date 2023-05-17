GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
GQG Partners Company Profile
