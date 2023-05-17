GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 1,181,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

