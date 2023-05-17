Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Graham by 35.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,135,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 294,849 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 44.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at $1,360,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 105,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

About Graham

Shares of NYSE GHM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 26,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. Graham has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Featured Stories

