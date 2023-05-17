Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 25,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 50,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

