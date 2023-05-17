Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 17,349 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 369.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after buying an additional 468,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

