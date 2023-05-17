Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 93,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

