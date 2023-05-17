Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

