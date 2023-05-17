Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of LSB Industries worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXU. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 121.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXU opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

