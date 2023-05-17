Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,092 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crane by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Crane by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Crane by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

Crane Stock Performance

In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CR opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

