Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cars.com worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

