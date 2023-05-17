Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,452 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.28.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.