Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA stock opened at $408.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.34 and a 200-day moving average of $384.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

