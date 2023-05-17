Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.