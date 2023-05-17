Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTEC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 12,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. Greenland Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.19% of Greenland Technologies worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.