Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.84 Per Share

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON GRID opened at GBX 159.97 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.22. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 140.51 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £865.89 million, a PE ratio of 369.77 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.30) price target on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £5,837.70 ($7,312.66). Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

