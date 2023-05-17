GSK plc (LON:GSK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,467 ($18.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,344.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,438. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.05) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.57).

Insider Transactions at GSK

In other news, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,740.45). In other news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,740.45). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,801.95). Insiders have bought a total of 2,309 shares of company stock worth $3,249,586 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.67) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.73) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.16) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) price objective on GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.71).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

