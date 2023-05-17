GSK plc (LON:GSK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,467 ($18.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,344.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,438. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.05) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.57).
Insider Transactions at GSK
In other news, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,740.45). In other news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,740.45). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,801.95). Insiders have bought a total of 2,309 shares of company stock worth $3,249,586 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.