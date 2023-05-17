Guild of Guardians Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.99 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and $107,108.40 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

