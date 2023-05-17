GXChain Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $29.66 million and approximately $549.40 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

