GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $57.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

