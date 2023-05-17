Hamilton Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up about 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,051. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $55.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

