Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 157.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

