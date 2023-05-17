Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,664 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,517. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

