Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

PERI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 224,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Perion Network

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.