Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLDGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

IGLD traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,556 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.