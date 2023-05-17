Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

IGLD traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,556 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

