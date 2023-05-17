Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 311.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 200.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after buying an additional 135,395 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.92. 221,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,641. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The stock has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $642.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.59.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

