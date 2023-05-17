Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,352 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $124.65. The stock had a trading volume of 891,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,449. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,322,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,342 shares of company stock worth $67,958,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.