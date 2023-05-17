Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,039,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,365,000. Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 309,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,884,855. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

