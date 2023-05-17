Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $410.34. 33,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,499. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

