Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $6.95. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 401 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hammerhead Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $5,560,000. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $606,714,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hammerhead Energy

(Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.