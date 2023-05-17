Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $6.95. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 401 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $5,560,000. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter worth $606,714,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hammerhead Energy
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.