Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

HASI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,265. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 752.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

