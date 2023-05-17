Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 3.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMYGet Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 2,870,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,247,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

