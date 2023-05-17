Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of HE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,239. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

