HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.05 million, a P/E ratio of -329.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 4.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

