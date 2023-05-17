HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Canoo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Canoo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

NYSE GOEV opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Canoo has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in Canoo by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canoo by 84.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth $32,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

