Head-To-Head Comparison: System1 (NYSE:SST) versus Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

System1 has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get System1 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -24.79% -11.06% Tremor International 6.78% 7.83% 5.15%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Tremor International $335.25 million 1.15 $22.74 million $0.14 38.71

This table compares System1 and Tremor International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for System1 and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 0 2 0 2.33 Tremor International 0 2 4 0 2.67

System1 currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 168.73%. Tremor International has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 115.25%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Tremor International.

Summary

Tremor International beats System1 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.