Head-To-Head Contrast: Minco Capital (MGHCF) vs. Its Competitors

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Minco Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Minco Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 927 2161 2775 96 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.32%. Given Minco Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -34.37% -34.08% Minco Capital Competitors -403.57% -4.79% -4.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.80 Minco Capital Competitors $8.06 billion $2.16 billion -4.90

Minco Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Minco Capital rivals beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

