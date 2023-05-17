Hecla Mining (HL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0038 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hecla Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HL opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 2.06. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

