Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

